Deputy minister commends 13-year-old boy who lodged police report against Guan Eng

RAUB, Jan 17 — The brave action of a teenager who lodged a police report against Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng for issuing misleading statement regarding the proposed amendments to the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act (Act 355) has been deemed as highly commendable.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said this was because at the tender age of 13, Ahmad Ali Abdul Karim proved that he had better understanding of the law.

“(Lim) Guan Eng should feel embarrassed when the 13-year-old boy shows that he has better understanding of the Federal Constitution.

“Well done Ahmad Ali!” he told reporters after attending a get-together event and a briefing on current issues at Universiti Teknologi Mara Raub, here today.

The deputy minister was commenting on a media report today that Ahmad Ali had lodged a report at the Ampang Jaya District Police Headquarters, Selangor, on Nov 24 last year, after reading an article regarding the proposed amendments to the Act 355, which he found confusing and misleading, on Lim’s blog.

Elaborating, Asyraf Wajdi said the proposed amendments to Act 355 did not violate the Constitution as it was made based on Article 3 of the constitution which stated that Islam is the religion of the Federation.

“It is further strengthened by Article 37 which stated that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong must take his oath to protect the sanctity of Islam, the government can enact whatever laws relating to the interests of Muslims in the country as long as it is within the Constitution,” he added. — Bernama