Deputy IGP to continue service on contract, says DPM

PUTRAJAYA, March 8 ― Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim is to continue in service on contract for a year after his mandatory retirement on March 17 as the deputy inspector-general of police, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Home Minister, said the ministry was awaiting the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Muhammad V, in the matter.

He disclosed this when addressing the monthly assembly and presentation of the 2017 excellent service awards of the Home Ministry here today.

Noor Rashid was appointed the deputy IGP in December 2014 and is due to go on mandatory retirement at the age of 60 on March 17.

Noor Rashid, who hails from Yan, Kedah, holds a Bachelor of Science (Honours) degree from Universiti Malaya. He joined the Royal Malaysian Police as an assistant superintendent of police in 1984.

Prior to this, several senior police officers had been identified as the possible successor of Noor Rashid, among them Bukit Aman Strategic Resources and Technology Department director Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani, Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department director Datuk Tajuddin Md Isa and Kuala Lumpur Police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim.

Ahmad Zahid also said that Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Najmuddin Mohd would remain in service despite calls for him to be suspended or to go on leave pending an investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

The MACC has reportedly initiated an investigation on Wan Ahmad Najmuddin after a report was lodged against him following the freezing of his Australian bank account with a high amount of structured deposits.

“He had provided clarification about his bank account in Australia. We took it as the truth and I believe the explanation was based on evidence.

“The Inspector-General Police has seen the sale-and-purchase agreement and the transaction to finance the education of two of his children in Australia,” Ahmad Zahid said.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that the Australian Federal Police had frozen AUDUS$320,000 (RM975,792) which was transferred without compliance with Australian laws into Wan Ahmad’s Australian Commonwealth Bank account in 2016.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said recently that Bukit Aman was made aware of the account, and its Integrity and Standard Compliance Department conducted an internal inquiry and cleared Wan Ahmad of any wrongdoing.

He said Wan Ahmad was able to provide documents to prove that the funds originated from the sale of his house in Shah Alam, which was then worth RM700,000. ― Bernama