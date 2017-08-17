Deputy IGP: Police crack down on secret societies regardless of race

Deputy Inspector-General Datuk Noor Rashid Ibrahim said the police will continue its crackdown on secret society activities. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — Police will continue its crackdown on secret society activities through the special operation, ‘Op Cantas Khas’, irrespective of the gang members’ race, said Deputy Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim.

He said police were now focusing on eradicating all notorious activities related to secret societies such as loan shark syndicates, prostitution, violence and extortion.

“Coincidentally, the current operation (Op Cantas Khas) involves mostly Indian gang members who oppress other innocent Indians. However, I want to explain here that we are not only going after Indian gangsters, but also Chinese and Malay gangsters.

“We will conduct ‘Op Cantas Khas’ several times. Currently, there are gang members who are still hiding (in the country) while some have fled overseas. We will collaborate with the Immigration Department to find out when they will return to Malaysia so that we can take action,” he told reporters after the Royal Malaysian Police ‘Persada Inovasi’ 2017 event at the Police Training Centre (Pulapol), here, today.

Last Monday, 33 individuals, aged between 23 and 44, were charged in the Klang Sessions Court with being members of an organised-crime group known as “Gang 24 Apachee” and for assisting the group.

The suspects were previously detained under Section 4(5) of the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma).

Police had closed in on the gang members, who were active in Klang and several other areas in Selangor after they were found to have been involved in crimes such as murder, robbery, kidnapping, drug trafficking, extortion at construction sites and entertainment premises, and trying to recruit students of a school in Klang.

On the statement by former IGP Tan Sri Musa Hassan yesterday that the country was now facing the threat of false information, Noor Rashid reminded users of the new media not to abuse the freedom of expression as this could pose as a security threat.

“May I remind here that there is no absolute freedom (of expression). When someone is carrying ideas that can pose as a threat, then that person has flouted several acts like the Sedition Act 1948 as his action could cause uneasiness or divide the people. As such, we can take action under the Act,” he said.

In addition, Noor Rashid said action could be taken under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 if the information being spread affected the harmony of multiracial Malaysians. — Bernama