Deputy IGP denies claim of police cover up in Wang Kelian case

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim said the probe into the case were still ongoing, and that the police were now in the process of prosecuting several suspects involved in the case. — Reuters picGEORGE TOWN, Dec 23 — Police have never stopped or attempted to cover up its investigation on the discovery of human trafficking camps and mass graves at a hilly area of Wang Kelian, Perlis as reported by a local daily recently.

“Actually, the police have never stopped or there have been attempts to close the case. Instead, the investigation is still underway but we don’t announce it to the public.

“...so far four people have been charged and several more are being prosecuted. In fact, police have also identified 10 more suspects believed to be related to the case,” he told reporters after opening the Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah Bridge-Royal Malaysia Police Cycling programme here yesterday night.

Noor Rashid said the police were also working with the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) to locate 10 individuals believed to be in neighbouring countries.

Noor Rashid said the police would also hold a special press conference in the near future to clarify the issue so that all parties, especially the public would understand the latest situation.

“The police will explain the progress of the case in the near future, I just want to stress that we have never tried to stop the investigation,” he said.

It was reported that a two-year investigation by the New Straits Times Special Probes Team into the mass killings in Wang Kelian in 2015 has revealed startling new evidence, which suggests a massive, coordinated cover-up.

One of the biggest revelations was that the human trafficking death camps had been discovered in January 2015 but the police only announced the discovery on May 25 of the same year.

Another issue raised by the report was the police order the destruction of the camps, which were potential crime scenes, before they could be processed by forensics personnel. — Bernama