Deputy IGP confirms impending arrests of customs officers abetting secret society

Deputy Inspector-General Datuk Noor Rashid Ibrahim. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — Police are most likely to arrest more individuals in connection with the case involving six Customs Department officers suspected to have helped a secret society to smuggle drugs into the country, according to Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim.

He said the arrest will probably include more customs officers. “I do not dismiss the possibility that more people will be arrested.

“However, let the police investigate this first case first to ensure that those involved will not get away,” he said this to reporters after the launch of the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) Green Day celebration, here today.

The PDRM Green Day 2017, which is the first in its series, was launched simultaneously nationwide.

Last week, six customs officers based at the KL International Airport (KLIA) were detained for alleged involvement in helping a secret society to smuggle drugs into the country.

They were also alleged to have received money from the society for ‘allowing’ various types of drugs and other raw substances to be processed as drugs, to enter the country at least over the past one year. — Bernama