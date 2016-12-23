Last updated Friday, December 23, 2016 1:20 pm GMT+8

Deputy home minister: Zakir Naik welcome as not on Malaysia’s terror list

BY YISWAREE PALANSAMY

Friday December 23, 2016
09:50 AM GMT+8

Islamic preacher Dr Zakir Naik has been reported by several Indian newspapers to be on the run to avoid prosecution in India. ― File picIslamic preacher Dr Zakir Naik has been reported by several Indian newspapers to be on the run to avoid prosecution in India. ― File picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 ― A fugitive in India, controversial Islamic preacher Dr Zakir Naik is free to travel in Malaysia because he is not on the terror list here, Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed said.

The televangelist with his own Internet channel had last week visited a private Islamic-centric university in Shah Alam, Selangor, which is also under investigation for radical teachings after two students were arrested on suspicion of being Islamic State (IS) recruits planning a terror attack locally.

“He is free to travel. He is not on [the] terror list here,” the deputy home minister told Malay Mail Online when asked how Dr Zakir was allowed passage into Malaysia, despite being on the terror alert list in his home country, India.

He has been reported by several Indian newspapers to be on the run to avoid prosecution in India.

The Salafist preacher has also been banned from several countries like Bangladesh, Canada and the UK.

Dr Zakir, who was honoured by the Malaysian government with the 2013 Tokoh Maal Hijrah award, visited the Al Madinah International University campus on December 14 and was given a warm welcome by its management.

