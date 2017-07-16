Deputy home minister: DAP can’t hold re-election without ‘official letter’ from RoS

KUCHING, July 16 — The Registrar of Societies (RoS) must issue an official letter ordering the DAP to hold fresh elections for its top leadership, deputy home minister Datuk Masir Kujat said today.

“The instruction cannot be done through the mouth...verbal directive cannot, nothing official,” he said after attending Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) supreme council meeting here.



He was asked for the reasons why the Registrar of Societies (RoS) director general Datuk Mohammad Razin Abdullah had not issued an official letter yet to the DAP to hold for a re-election of central executive committee as the election of CEC members and key positions through the re-election on September 29, 2013 has been deemed unlawful.



Instead, Razin issued the directive through a press statement on July 7 for the DAP to call for a re-election after the 2012 the election was ruled as invalid due to a tabulation error.



Masir, who is also the Sri Aman member of parliament, said he would check with the RoS on the reasons for the delay in issuing the official letter to the DAP.



“They should have one before they can call for the re-election if there is no official letter,” he said, adding that the DAP will not take the RoS instruction seriously in the absence of the official letter.



Masir said he expects RoS to issue the official letter either this week or next week.



He agreed that the party cannot hold its re-election if there is no official letter.



“To me personally, if the DAP has not received the letter, how is it going to proceed with the meeting?” he asked.



Masir said as had already mentioned by Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, in his capacity as Home Minister, the instruction to the DAP must be supported by an official letter.



On July 12,the party’s legal bureau chief Gobind Singh Deo gave the RoS 48 hours to issue the letter, or else the party would consider its options to deal with the matter.



Gobind Singh had said the party could not hold a reelection of its CEC as ordered “without official communication from the ROS to that effect”.