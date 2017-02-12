Deputy Health Minister says stop playing up, spreading false info on increased hospital charges

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Hilmi Yahaya. — Picture by K.E.OoiBALIK PULAU, Feb 12 — The Health Ministry wants irresponsible quarters to stop playing up the issue of increased hospital treatment charges and spreading false information on the matter.

Its deputy minister, Datuk Seri Dr Hilmi Yahaya said the issue was frequently raised, especially by the opposition to the point of resulting in protests, while the increase only involved the class one and class two ward charges at government hospitals.

“The cost increase is only for the government, but what we (government) charge the public is the same, still at RM3 per day for class three wards.

“Patients can choose whether to be admitted to class one, class two or class three wards. If they stay in class three, they are still treated by the same doctors and nurses.”

He said this to reporters after handing out contributions to the elderly and students in conjunction with the Chinese New Year season, here, today.

Dr Hilmi said that last year, about 2.2 million patients were admitted to government hospitals and out of this number, over 30,000 were treated in the class one and class two wards.

Last November, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam announced that the ward charges for class one and class two would be increased, effective January 1, this year.

However, the new charge is not applicable for class three ward patients who are placed in class two wards if there are no vacant beds in class three. — Bernama