Deputy education minister: No bully-related deaths in school since 2012

Deputy Minister of Education Datuk Chong Sin Woon said records of the Disciplinary and Education Management System shows that bullying in school is under control. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — There has been no cases of death due to bullying in the school compound from 2012 until now, the Dewan Rakyat heard today.

“I would like to emphasise that the cases have been dealt with accordingly, whether at school level or by the courts via the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM),” he said told Ram Karpal Singh (DAP-Bukit Gelugor) during question and answer session today.

Ram Karpal wants to know the number of bullying cases recorded in schools since 2002 and whether the cases involved death or serious injury.

The ministry was serious in tackling bullying and had put into place preventive mechanisms, enforced the school rules, conducted intervention of victims and collaborated with stakeholders and the relevant agencies to enhance legislation related to juvenile.

Schools were reminded by circulars and guidelines on preventing and handling of bullying while the School Discipline Committees conducted investigation and proposed intervention measures to the school administrators.

Chong also told parliament that as enhancement, the Handbook To Address Bullying in Schools, was reprinted in 2014 for distribution in schools and as a guidance.

“The ministry also works with the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) and PDRM via the ‘Remaja Berwawasan’ programme with the aim to train high-risk students.

“Heavy penalties such as whipping and expulsion from school are the last resort in maintaining the order in schools,” he added. — Bernama