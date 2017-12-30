Dept of Vet Services announces probe over dog abuse videos

Screencap of the video that went viral on social media shows a dog being punished at the Malaysia Dog Training centre.PUTRAJAYA, Dec 30 — The Department of Veterinary Services Malaysia (DVS) has announced today that it will investigate alleged abuse of dogs at the Malaysia Dog Training (MDT) centre, after viral videos showing harsh training there.

The DVS said under the Animal Welfare Act 2015, an animal training provider or operator will be liable to a fine not less than RM20,000 and not more than RM100,000, or imprisonment not more than three years, or both, if found guilty for abuse.

“DVS will investigate the case,” its director-general Datuk Dr Quaza Nizamuddin Hassan Nizam said in a statement to Malay Mail.

Yesterday , Malay Mail quoted animal welfare advocates saying that authorities need to regulate animal training centres in Malaysia to avoid any more cases of abuse.

This was in response to the case of abuse involving Malaysia’s “renowned” dog trainer and MDT owner Samy Velu Chandrasagaran, which made its rounds on social media for the past three days.

The DVS said the regulation for licensing of animal training centres under the act is almost completed.

Under this regulation, a licence must first be obtained before operating or setting up a training centre.

Contravening the provisions of Section 15 of the Act can be punished by fine of not less than RM15,000 and not more than RM75,000, prison not more than two years, or both.

Samy Velu had previously said he was unaware of the video being recorded and he would cooperate with DVS over the issue.

Three of his former employees have since claimed that Samy was there during the recording.