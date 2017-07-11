Dengue danger lurking in Perak recreational parks

Aedes mosquito breeding grounds have been found near recreational parks like the DR Seenivasagam park pictured here. — Picture by Malay Mail

IPOH, July 11 — Recreational parks in the city are contributing to the dengue menace in the state.

State health authorities have found Aedes mosquito breeding grounds in the vicinity of the Sultan Azlan Shah park (commonly known as the Polo Ground), Taman D.R. Seenivasagam, the Ipoh city council square and Bulatan Amanjaya.

Health Department statistics revealed that 11 per cent of recreational parks in the state, including those in residential areas, are breeding grounds for the Aedes mosquito.

During a recent Aedes taskforce meeting, state health committee chairman Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon said authorities had previously focused their efforts on illegal dumpsites, empty premises and construction sites, which made up over 65 per cent of breeding grounds.

“But recreational parks are frequently visited by the public. We want to draw attention to the fact that these are also areas where people are exposed to dengue,” he told reporters.

Perak recorded an 85 per cent increase in dengue cases between January and Jun, compared to the same period last year.

A total of 3,598 dengue cases were reported between Jan 1 and June, compared to 1,945 cases during the same period in 2016.

Seven deaths have been reported this year, compared to five in 2016.

During a recent spot check at the Viava industrial area in Jalan Kuala Kangsar, health authorities issued warning letters to a pottery factory and a fishball manufacturing outlet, after breeding grounds were found at their premises.

While recreational parks are not the largest contributor of breeding grounds in Perak, authorities will be increasing clean-up operations in the parks.

Dr Mah reiterated the need for the public to play their part in keeping recreational parks and other areas free of breeding grounds.

“For instance, we constantly clear up illegal dumpsites only for them to return days later. It’s like deja vu and our efforts are not going to be effective,” he said.

“Between 80 and 90 per cent of the people attending our community clean-up programmes are government officials and local community leaders. I have yet to see one programme where there are more residents than officers participating,” he said.

"This is very sad. For our efforts to be effective, we need more participation from the public."