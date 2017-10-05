Demise of ‘Iron Lady’ a big loss to Umno, says Zahid

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Datuk Maznah Hamid had contributed not only at the state level but also at national level. KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi described the passing of Datuk Maznah Hamid as a big loss to Umno, especially to Wanita Umno.

According to him, the late Wanita Umno Executive Committee member had contributed not only at the state level but also at national level.

“Her role as a motivation specialist gave encouragement to youths and entrepreneurs and in fact they became the catalyst for a new movement.

“ I knew her when I was working at Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB). At that time, she was a motivational expert and I was amazed by her,” he told reporters after paying his last respects to her at her residence here tonight.

Maznah, who was known as ’Iron Lady’ in the corporate world, died at 6pm yesterday at the National Heart Institute (IJN) due to cardiac complications after a heart operation on Sept 28.

The chairman of Kumpulan Securiforce Sdn Bhd was reported to have undergone an operation on two blocked valves in her heart.

Joining Ahmad Zahid in paying their last respects were Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein, Second Finance Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom and International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed. — Bernama