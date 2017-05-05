Demand return of over RM1b stamp duties from Putrajaya, Sarawak CM told

PKR’s Batu Lintang state assemblyman See Chee How (right) says revenue derived from stamp duties belongs to the state. — Picture by Sulok TawieKUCHING, May 5 — An Opposition Sarawak lawmaker today urged Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Openg to be more assertive in demanding Putrajaya return the stamp duties collected from Sarawak, valued at over RM1 billion.

PKR’s Batu Lintang state assemblyman See Chee How said the stamp duties were collected from Sarawak for land transfers, mortgages and other land dealings, and were allegedly mistakenly paid to the Federal Treasury since the formation of Malaysia in 1963.

“From 2006 to 2015 alone, the amount of stamp duties collected in Sarawak and paid to the Federal Treasury was about RM205.5 million,” he told reporters here.

See, who is also state PKR vice-chairman, said that based on the collection from 2006 to 2015, the overall total of stamp duties collected in Sarawak could have surpassed RM1 billion since 1963.

He said the mistake of paying the stamp duties to the Federal Treasury, instead of the State Treasury, was discovered by the late Chief Minister Tan Sri Adenan Satem, who stated that revenue derived from land dealings, such as stamp duties, belonged to the state under the State and Federal Constitutions.

“We must give good credit to the late Tok Nan for detecting the mistake,” he said, adding that he was informed that the state government was waiting for a response from the federal government for the return of stamp duties as state revenue.

See said many strategic projects by the state government under Abang Johari could be implemented with the revenue derived from stamp duties.

He said the state government should not just rely on its reserves for state development, including strategic projects, but also other sources such as stamp duties.

“That is why we are asking the chief minister to insist that the money be returned to the state,” he said.