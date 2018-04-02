Defending anti-fake news Bill, PAS MP says won’t abuse it after winning GE14

Nik Mohamad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz said potential abuse by the government should not stop lawmakers from supporting the Anti-Fake News Bill.— Picture by Yusof Mat Isa PETALING JAYA, April 2 — Two of PAS MPs who backed the recently passed Anti-Fake New Bill defended their decision today, with Nik Mohamad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz saying potential abuse by the government should not stop lawmakers from supporting the law.

Furthermore, his colleague Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali pledged that the Islamist party will not abuse such laws after it wins Putrajaya, even as it has allegedly been victim of “fake news” many times.

“The abuse of this law by the government, although is worrying and regrettable, should not be a reason to reject how rightful this law is. It must be supported,” said Nik Abduh in a statement.

“During the debate to support, PAS also reminded the government that abusing the law is an obvious tyranny. It is also breaking the people’s trust.”

The Pasir Mas MP also said that supporting the Bill has a religious basis, and the law should have been passed a long time ago.

Meanwhile Kuala Nerus MP Khairuddin said the Act would be used fairly and transparently as he was confident that PAS would win the election.

“Any good Act would be good if managed by a good leader,” he said in a separate statement.

He also said it was time for a heavier and efficient punishment mechanism to be introduced with the tabling of the Act in Parliament.