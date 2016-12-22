Defence Ministry: Three other RMAF planes grounded after Butterworth crash

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — Three other Beechcraft B-200T planes belonging to the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RAMF) based in Subang have been grounded temporarily following the crash at the Butterworth Air Force Base in Penang, yesterday.

The order, which came from Minister of Defence Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein, was to enable a full investigation be done to identify the cause of the crash and to ascertain that the three other aircraft are safe.

“I have instructed the RMAF chief to identify the cause of the crash and also to implement an effective action plan to prevent recurrence of such an incident,” he told reporters after opening the new building of Midas (Malaysian Institute of Defence and Security at Wisma Pertahanan here today.

The minister said the RMAF had been using the American-made aircraft since 1994 for maritime patrol and for search and rescue purposes.

The 5.18pm crash yesterday claimed the live of the pilot, Major C. Kayamboo, 45, while three other crew members on board — Capt Wai Lik, 26, Lt Hamid Hanafi, 26, and Sgt Mohd Sofi Azizan, 29 — were injured. Hishammuddin said the Defence Ministry had always been committed to ensuring national defence assets to be in good condition and would never compromise with matters involving the safety of its personnel in a bid to preserve national security. — Bernama