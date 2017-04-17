Defence Ministry, Armed Forces sign Corruption-Free Pledge

KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — The Ministry of Defence and Malaysian Armed Forces today signed a Corruption-Free Pledge to prevent and combat all forms of corruption, abuse of power and irregularities among staff.

Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Abdul Rahim Mohamad Radzi and Chief of Defence Forces Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor signed the pledge, said the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission in a statement.

The signing and taking of the pledge at Wisma Perwira here was witnessed by Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein and MACC chief commissioner Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad.

The statement said that the country’s leading defence force was a comrade in arms which could assist the MACC combat corruption altogether at every level.

“The participation of this defence force is most important because corruption, malpractice and abuse of power also involve national security and order issues,” it said. — Bernama