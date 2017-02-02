Defence Minister says Malaysia-US ties not affected by Trump’s ban

Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said military ties between Malaysia and the US are not affected by President Donald Trump’s order to ban the entry of refugees and citizens of seven Islamic countries. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — Military ties between Malaysia and the United States (US) are not affected by President Donald Trump’s order to ban the entry of refugees and citizens of seven Islamic countries to the country.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein said this was because Malaysia has good ties with all parties, while its geopolitics and diplomacy is at commendable level.

“Our country is lucky for not making the list of countries banned. Whatever happen in future, we are always ready,” he told reporters after the launch and the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on Recognition of Prior Achievement programme at Wisma Perwira ATM, here, today.

He said this when commenting on whether Malaysia-US military ties have been affected by Trump’s ban on refugees and citizens of seven Islamic countries.

On another matter, Hishammuddin said he did not condone corruption and that his own officers were no exception.

“This is an old case. The officer concerned has been with me since I was in the Ministry of Home and the Ministry of Transport,” he added.

A former aide to a Cabinet minister was charged in Shah Alam Sessions Court today for accepting a RM60,000 bribe from a contractor three years ago.

Zailan Jauhari, 47, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read to him by a court interpreter before Judge Asmadi Hussin. — Bernama