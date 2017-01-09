Defence counsel wants judge to recuse from hearing Bill Kayong murder case

Businessman Datuk Stephen Lee Chee Kiang, Lee’s personal assistant Chin Wui Ching, and pub owner Lie Chang Loon claimed trial to abetting bouncer Mohamad Fitri in murdering Bill Kayong (pic). ― Picture taken from Bill Kayong's Facebook pageMIRI, Jan 9 — The Miri High Court today postponed the case mention of the four accused in the murder of PKR secretary, Bill Kayong.

Judicial Commissioner Dr Alwi Abdul Wahab made the decision after Ranbhir Singh Sangha, the defence counsel for the accused, wanted the presiding judge to recuse himself from hearing the case.

Ranbhir, the defence counsel for the first accused Mohamad Fitri Pauzi and second accused Lie Chang Loon, said a letter dated Jan 3, 2017 was addressed to Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Tan Sri Richard Malanjum, requesting for a new judge to hear the case.

Ranbhir, however, did not inform the court the reason for the request to change to a new judge.

Alwi had not fixed the new date for further mention of the case as it might be heard by the new judge.

Deputy public prosecutor Kamal Baharin Omar appeared for the prosecution.

Businessman Datuk Stephen Lee Chee Kiang, 45, Lee’s personal assistant Chin Wui Ching, 50, and pub owner Lie Chang Loon,37, claimed trial to abetting bouncer Mohamad Fitri, 29, in murdering Bill, whose Muslim name was Mohd Hasbie Abdullah.

They allegedly committed the offence at the traffic light intersection near E-Mart Supermarket at the Jalan Kuala Baram bypass around 8.20am on June 21, 2016.

They were charged under Section 109, read together with Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

The first accused, Mohamad Fitri, also pleaded not guilty to killing Bill at the same place, time and date, as charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code. — Bernama