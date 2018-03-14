Defamation probe launched against claims Johor officers protecting vice

Two individuals recently posted on Facebook claims that three Johor officers were ‘protecting’ business operators allegedly involved in drugs, prostitution, gambling and other vices in the area. — AFP picJOHOR BARU, March 14 ― Police are investigating corruption allegations against two senior police officers in Muar and the district’s Immigration Department head for defamation.

Two individuals recently posted on Facebook claimed that the trio were “protecting” business operators allegedly involved in drugs, prostitution, gambling and other vices in the area.

A police source told Malay Mail that investigators have classified the case under Section 500 of the Penal Code for defamation and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for improper use of network facilities.

It is learnt that police have identified the duo behind the postings and a initial police statement have been recorded.

In their Facebook posts, the individuals questioned the lack of action by the district’s Immigration Department on foreigners who flout their social visit visas by being involved in vice activities.

The allegations surfaced mid last month, claiming that two police officers with the rank of Assistant Superintendents, attached to the Anti-Vice,Gambling and Secret Societies Division and Narcotics Criminal Investigations Department respectively, were in cahoots with criminals in Muar.

The duo in their postings requested the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to intervene. They also posted a picture of one of the implicated police officer, seen at an entertainment outlet in Muar.

The posting claimed the owner of the entertainment outlet was involved in vice activities.

The two senior policemen and the Immigration official named in the post have since lodged a police report respectively.

A police source told Malay Mail that police have also received another report from one of the implicated police officers on February 21 this year.

“The 43-year-old police officer lodged a report denying the allegations that he and another senior police officer were protecting a popular night club in Muar.

“This was followed by another report lodged by him last Sunday on the same matter but this time referring to the social media posting.

“Prior to that, on last Friday another related report was lodged by the district's Immigration Department head, a 47-year-old woman on the matter after her husband had come across the allegations,” the source said.

The source also said all the reports lodged by the complainants were to “deny” that they were involved in receiving bribes from criminal syndicates on a monthly basis to protect their illicit activities.

“The reports were immediately flagged and the Johor police contingent headquarters were made aware of the allegations against its officers and also the Immigration Department head.

The source also further added that police “may” also investigate the allegations separately if there is strong evidence linking the complainants.

Meanwhile, Malay Mail’s checks showed that one of the entertainment outlets that was named in the Facebook posting is a well-known premiere club in Muar, located in Taman Maharani Promenade along Jalan Bukit Treh.

The club is known as a popular place for VIPs with karaoke rooms and entertainment.

Further checks also revealed that one of the individuals who posted the allegations on Facebook had previously highlighted a video of seven plain clothes policemen who were partying in a nightclub in Muar last October.

The video, which quickly went viral, was picked up by the media and highlighted as the infamous “Muar 7.”

A police officer and six rank and file personnel in the video faced disciplinary action and immediate transfer.

Following all these allegations, Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd confirmed that police received the reports from two senior police officers and also an Immigration Department officer on the allegations.

“Muar police chief Assistant Commissioner Zaharudin Rasip is scheduled to have a media conference on the matter soon,” he said.