Decomposed body found in Iskandar Puteri

Wednesday January 3, 2018
10:58 PM GMT+8

JOHOR BAHRU, Jan 3 ― A badly decomposed body of a man was found by the roadside in the Shah Bandar area towards the Marine Department, Iskandar Puteri, yesterday.

Iskandar Puteri district police chief, ACP Noor Hashim Mohamad said the body, clad in a red T-shirt and black shorts, was found sprawled next to a banana tree near some bushes about 11.20pm, following a tip-off from passers-by.

“A black bag containing documents such as a Tabung Haji savings book, driving licence and a Port of Tanjung Pelepas employee identification card bearing the name of Hasnizam Omar, was found next to the body,” he said when contacted, here, today.

Noor Hashim said checks on a MyKad found along with the body matched the missing person report lodged on Dec 30.

The body was taken to Sultanah Aminah Hospital here, while the case was meanwhile classified as sudden death, he added. — Bernama

