Declassified documents will help Sarawak in case for autonomy, state government says

Sarawak’s Law, State-Federal Relationship and Project Monitoring Assistant Minister Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali has already briefed the Sarawak Chief Minister on the trip's outcome. — Picture by Sulok TawieKUCHING, Aug 9 — The recently declassified documents found by the Sarawak state legal team in London will add strength to its position in the discussions with Putrajaya on the matter of state autonomy.

“The state government is studying these documents to ascertain the basis for the recommendations contained in the Inter-Governmental Committee (IGC) Report of the constitutional safeguards for Sarawak,” team leader Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali said in a statement.

She said the state government wants to see what further action needs to be taken in order to have the safeguards fully implemented under Article VIII of the Malaysia Agreement, if they had not been already incorporated in the Federal Constitution or by executive, legislative or other action since Malaysia Day.

She had earlier briefed Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Openg on the outcome of the London trip.

Hasidah said among the documents obtained by the team are pertaining to the formation of Malaysia, including the minutes of meetings of the Inter-governmental Committee (IGC) leading to the publication of the IGC Report and ​the reasons and objectives of the making of the Sarawak (Alteration of Boundaries) Order 1954 by the Queen in Council, for the determination of the boundaries of Sarawak’s land, sea, and continental shelf limits prior to Malaysia Day.

She said the documents are also pertaining to the British Government Cabinet Papers relating to the Cobbold Commission Report and its views on the granting Sarawak Independent on the formation of the new Federation of Malaysia.

“The documents on the Continental Shelf confirm the ownership rights of the state to the natural resources in the seabeds and subsoils in the Continental Shelf within the boundaries of the state as defined in the Queen’s Order in Council,” she said.

These documents, obtained by the team from the British National Archives and from the Commonwealth Library and Archive at Marlborough House in London, were originally from Sarawak before Malaysia Day but were classified by the Colonial Administration as “secret” or “confidential.”

The documents formed which is termed the “Migrated Archives” have been “declassified” by United Kingdom government and stored in the British National Archives.