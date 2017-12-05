Debators should focus on voice, pulse of people, Zahid says

Banners are displayed at the Putra World Trade Centre during the Umno General Assembly in Kuala Lumpur December 5, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — The delegates of the Umno General Assembly 2017 should focus on the voice and pulse of the people when debating during the five-day gathering beginning today, according to its vice-president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also carrying out the duties of deputy party president, advised this to the delegates who would debate the keynote address of Umno president and the motions on the economy, religion and education in a closed-door meeting here today.

Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the vice-president also called on all debators and representatives to take the opportunity and platform to voice out issues including that of the country’s future.

“(Ahmad Zahid said) Umno cannot be detached from the people’s voice and pulse. Umno should continue to become the voice in its struggle for the religion, race and country,” he told reporters after attending the meeting.

Asyraf Wajdi said Ahmad Zahid also advised that the motions to be debated could further strengthen the solidarity of party members and supporters in facing the 14th General Election (GE14).

“Spokesmen should also play their roles in ‘igniting’ the idealism and fighting spirit of Umno because the backbone party of Barisan Nasional has been at the forefront in its struggle to uphold the race, religion and country over the past seven decades.

“It is important for them to nurture idealism so that it won’t be embedded only among the party’s members in the hall but also the people as a whole,” he added. — Bernama