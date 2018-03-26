Debating EC’s redelineation report subjudice, DAP MPs say

The MPs said the EC has also yet to investigate 107 notice of objections filed by Selangor voters against its second proposal made in mid-January. — Picture by Mukhriz HazimKUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — Dewan Rakyat speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia cannot allow the Elections Commission’s (EC) redelineation report to be debated as court cases against it are still pending, DAP MPs said today.

At the sidelines of the Dewan Rakyat sitting, Beruas MP Datuk Ngeh Ko Ham, Serdang MP Ong Kian Ming, and Klang MP Charles Santiago said the debates would be subjudice if allowed to go on.

The MPs said the EC has also yet to investigate 107 notice of objections filed by Selangor voters against its second proposal made in mid-January.

“It will be a violation of the Federal Constitution if the redeliniation report is not withdrawn,” said Ngeh.

MORE TO COME