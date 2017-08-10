Debate on Hadi’s Shariah Bill deferred

The proposed amendments, which sought to increase the limits of punishments that can be imposed by the Shariah courts by at least three folds, was read in Parliament in a surprise move last year, before it was tweaked further and read out again in Parliament by Hadi in the previous meeting. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — Debate on PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang's private member's Bill to increase punishment caps for Shariah offences has been deferred to the next Dewan Rakyat meeting.

The Bill, which was read out on the final day of the last Dewan Rakyat meeting, was not included in a list of Bills and motions that Putrajaya has prioritised for the final day of the current meeting today.

The Bill, which proposes amendments to the Shariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965, was tenth in order paper and moved up to sixth earlier in the day after the government deferred four of its Bills to the next session.

However, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Razali Ibrahim said that the sitting today will conclude after two government Bills and a motion by the Finance Ministry related to the Customs Act were passed.

The proposed amendments, which sought to increase the limits of punishments that can be imposed by the Shariah courts by at least three folds, was read in Parliament in a surprise move last year, before it was tweaked further and read out again in Parliament by Hadi in the previous meeting.

However, the Bill has not proceeded to the second reading and debate phase.

Hadi's parliamentary motion moots for a private member's Bill — better known as RUU355 — to increase the Shariah courts' sentencing limits to 30 years' jail, RM100,000 fine and 100 lashes from the current maximum of three years' jail, RM5,000 fine and six lashes.