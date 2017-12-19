Deaf mute man charged with murder in Tanjung Sepat

The accused arriving at the Magistrates’ Court escorted by three police officers. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

BANTING, Dec 19 ― A deaf and mute furniture worker was charged in Magistrates’ Court today with the murder of 68-year-old Chia Tee Nang.

Kang Chang Heng, 38, was accused of committing the act between 4am and 5am at a house in Jalan Tepi Laut, Tanjung Sepat on December 13. He faces a mandatory death sentence under Section 302 of the Penal Code, if convicted.

No plea were recorded as Kang is disabled and was unable to respond effectively to the charge when it was read out to him in court.

Magistrate Mohd Isa Md Nor fixed January 25 for remention of the case to provide a suitable sign language specialist to interpret for Kang.

The accused was unrepresented and deputy public prosecutor Ain Fadilla Md Ali prosecuted.

The accused was clad in a brown shirt and brown shorts when he was taken into the courtroom at around 2.10pm.

He also sported a bandage on his right arm, an injury he sustained during the incident last week.