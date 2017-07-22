DCA says flight delays from KLIA, KLIA2 due to China air traffic congestion

Datuk Seri Azharuddin Abdul Rahman said there was an increase in flight delays in the mornings, evenings and night time from January to May this year. — Reuters picPUTRAJAYA, July 22 — Congestion at China’s airspace and airport are among the causes for frequent flight delays from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2) to several main destinations in the country.

Department of Civil Aviation (DCA) director-general Datuk Seri Azharuddin Abdul Rahman said other causes of delay were airspace constraints imposed on public or commercial flights to destinations in the country or countries throughout its flight route and large-scale weather anomalies that affect airspace capacity.

“DCA views the issue seriously and wish to assert that flight clearance from any departure point is subject to the readiness of the destination country or other countries along the route to receive the flight,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Based on statistics and data obtained on the movement of KLIA/KLIA2 aircrafts, Azharuddin said there was an increase in flight delays in the mornings, evenings and night time from January to May this year, compared to the period in 2016.

“The delays affect the economy of both companies and its passengers. Time is wasted and additional expenditure on food and accommodation is incurred when passengers are stranded at the departure point.

“To overcome the issue, the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) together with Malaysia and other countries in the region are putting together a suitable action plan to lessen constrictions on the airspace and airport,” said Azharuddin. — Bernama