DCA: Don’t speculate on Malaysian consul’s death

A wreck hunter searching for the missing plane reportedly claimed that the Malaysian consul had been murdered to hinder the investigation. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 — The Department of Civil Aviation (DCA) urged the public today not to speculate on the death of the Malaysian consul to Madagascar who was involved in locating debris from Flight MH370.

DCA director-general Datuk Seri Azharuddin Abdul Rahman, who is the head of the MH370 response team, said the late Zahid Houseinaly Reza had been of great assistance to the Malaysian government in facilitating the recovery of potential debris in Madagascar from the missing Malaysia Airlines plane.

“However, the matter of his demise is still the subject matter of investigation by the relevant authorities and it is inappropriate and irresponsible to speculate on this unfortunate incident at this juncture,” Azharuddin said in a statement.

A wreck hunter searching for the missing plane reportedly claimed that the Malaysian consul had been murdered to hinder the investigation.

The main wreckage of Flight MH370 has yet to be discovered after the aircraft disappeared in 2014 with 239 people on board.