DCA asked to prepare SOP for flight crew interviews, says Riot

Last March, media reported that Malindo Air officials had allegedly ordered cabin crew candidates to remove their tops during an interview session with the airline. — Picture via Facebook/Malindo AirKUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — The Department of Civil Aviation (DCA) has been asked to prepare a standard operating procedure (SOP) relating to procedures on the recruitment of flight crew or cabin crew that can be adopted by all airlines.

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem said the decision was made following the ministry's Human Resources Department meeting with representatives of several flight airlines, including Malindo Air, Malaysia Airlines (MAS) and AirAsia on April 7.

He said this when winding up the debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address for his ministry at the Dewan Negara today.

Last March, the media reported that Malindo Air officials had allegedly ordered cabin crew candidates to remove their tops during an interview session with the airline.

The airline, however, reportedly denied the allegation and said it was the SOP to check for visible marks (scars), which was carried out independently by female supervisors. — Bernama