DBKL stands firm on decision to ban beer festival, says Tengku Adnan

Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor said the festival could not be allowed in an open space. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) stands firm on its decision to ban the Better Beer Festival despite the assurance given by the organiser that security measures will be put in place.

Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor said DBKL would not reconsider the the application because the festival is against the law as it involves the sale of liquor in an open area.

“They can hold (the festival) it in a hotel, pub or restaurant. I don’t care. In open space, it will not be allowed,” he told reporters after launching the Federal Territories Unity Week and My Rukun Negara 2017 and #V4KL@Unity programme, here today.

Tengku Adnan stressed out that the safety aspects should be placed under the credibility and responsibility of the police force who clearly do not support the festival as well.

“They (the organiser) said it is safe and nothing bad will happen but public safety is the responsibility of the government,” he added.

The Better Beer Festival organiser had urged DBKL to reconsider its application saying that it would put security measures in place such as having strict identification and security checks at all entry points to the enclosed areas.

It also plans to have multiple security personnel, Publika auxiliary police and Malaysian Red Crescent members to ensure safety and security at the event.

The organiser also claimed had held the craft beer festival annually for the past five years without any “untoward incidents” during or after the event.

The Better Beer Festival 2017 was plan ned for Oct 6-7 at Publika Shopping Gallery in Kuala Lumpur.

On Sept 18, DBKL said it had rejected the organiser’s application for a permit to hold the event on Aug 28. — Bernama