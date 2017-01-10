DBKL slaps eateries with grease trap cleaning fees

KL Mayor Datuk Seri Mohd Amin Nordin Abd Aziz said DBKL would take over the clean up of discharge pipes and grease traps due to alleged failure by restaurant owners to do so. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — Starting this month, eateries in the city will have to pay the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) RM1,500 annually to install and maintain grease traps in their respective premises.

Mayor Datuk Seri Mohd Amin Nordin Abd Aziz said the decision is due to the alleged failure by restaurant owners to comply with DBKL’s ruling for them to clean up their discharge pipes and clean up their own grease traps.

“That’s because they don’t clean it up. We told them to clean it up but they don’t do it,” Mohd Amin told Malay Mail Online when contacted today.

“Now they have no choice but to comply,” he added.

DBKL had in a letter issued last month said that the new ruling will take effect January 1 this year.

The installation and maintenance of the traps will be conducted by nine contractors selected by DBKL, with the cost to be charged together with the premise licence renewal fees.

The names of the contractors were also listed in the letter.

Mohd Amin told Malay Mail Online that the selected contractors had bid for the contracts through open tender.

“It was done openly. So not an issue,” he said.

However, the decision has drawn criticism from some businesses.

One restaurant owner, upset by the new ruling, took it to his personal Facebook page to voice his disapproval.

Jack Lua, one of the co-owners behind popular dessert outlet Foo-Foo said DBKL cannot unilaterally decide to impose fees for cleaning up the traps, something that can be done by the staff themselves.

“Why should DBKL be involved in something that we can carry out ourselves? No explanations were given. Worried that we do not clean our grease trap? And have our discharge pipe blocked and grease trap overflow? We do not want that either tqvm,” he wrote.

Mohd Amin said he would make further clarification on the matter in a few days.

He is currently away for a retreat and is due back for work in two days.