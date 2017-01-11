DBKL says will vet applications to use English names for buildings

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 ― The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) said it will not simply approve applications to name buildings in the English language, after a condominium unit here was named "St. Petersburg".

DBKL urban planning department director Datuk Sahrom Ujang told local daily Utusan Malaysia that such applications would be handled by a committee on buildings and commercial residential schemes set up in 2010 that he himself was a part of.

“We will check and vet first, not simply approve it. Besides that, we will also refer to the Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) on the terms and meaning of the name in the foreign language in the application before approving it,” he was quoted saying.

Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Seri Mhd Amin Nordin Abdul Aziz reportedly said DBKL could approve the usage of foreign languages as long as the terms were not wrong and did not have “certain meanings”.

“Our policy allows it. There’s no problem and they can apply for it if the terms have no meaning. The names of buildings in foreign languages can also be used for temples and schools, except for the names of roads,” he was quoted saying.