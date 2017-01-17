DBKL insists won’t allow Shariah Bill rally at Dataran Merdeka

KL Mayor Datuk Seri Mohd Amin Nordin Abd Aziz said DBKL would not allow Dataran Merdeka to be used as the venue for a rally to support PAS’ Hudud Bill.― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) is adamant that it will not permit Dataran Merdeka to be used as the venue for a rally to support PAS president Datuk Seri Hadi Awang’s proposal to raise Shariah penalties.

KL Mayor Datuk Seri Mohd Amin Nordin Abd Aziz said that the rule against the use of the iconic square for such rallies would not be set aside regardless of who organises them.

“The policy is the same. Dataran (Merdeka) and Padang Merbok can’t be used. Only Stadium Titiwangsa can be used,” he told reporters during a press conference here today.

“They can gather inside and outside Stadium Titiwangsa as well. That’s what we did with the Rohingya rally (on Dec 4) and it accommodated some 15,000 people,” he added.

PAS has announced that it will hold the rally on February 18 at Dataran Merdeka, but DBKL has pre-emptively rejected any use of the square for the purpose.

However, the Islamist party has so far insisted on using Dataran as the venue for the rally.

The rally is aimed at demonstrating public support for Hadi’s private member’s Bill to amend to the Shariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act, which will eventually be taken over by the federal government.

The latest version of Hadi’s Bill aims to expand the punishments that Shariah courts can currently mete out from three years’ jail, six strokes of the cane and an RM5,000 fine to 30 years’ imprisonment, 100 strokes, and an RM100,000 fine.