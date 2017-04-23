DBKL gets RM100m to beautify buildings

Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor said RM100 million had been allocated to DBKL to repaint the People’s (PPR) and Public Housing (PA) projects. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — The Federal Territories Ministry, through Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), is allocating RM100 million to repaint the People’s (PPR) and Public Housing (PA) projects in the federal capital.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor, said the building beautification project , involving 33 PPR and 37 PA, as well as low cost houses, would begin on May 1.

“Besides engaging contractors, we will also use various other approaches , like through the volunteer programme, etc, to save cost.

“We also plan to to paint murals on the walls of the first two floors of each block to exhibit a difference in the PPR and PA buildings,” he told reporters after opening ta carnival and community sport programme at the Seri Johor PA Bandar Tun Razak here today.

In another development, Tengku Adnan said the ministry would also set up a mini market at all PPR and PA that would offer goods and reasonable prices to help ease the financial burden of the people there.

“It (mini market programme) will be another brand from the ministry to be known as ‘My Mini Mart Wilayah Persekutuan’ and for that purpose, we will utilise the parking area,” he added.

He said the plan would also involve setting of food court at the PPR and PA concerned to provide a place for street hawkers to sell their wares.

“The government is aware poverty in the urban area is more obvious compared in the rural, so traders should not take advantage by selling goods at unreasonable prices,” he added. — Bernama