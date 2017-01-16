‘Datuk Seri’ nabbed after bolt cutter attack over clamped car (VIDEO)

Screen capture of the video featuring a man using a bolt cutter to dismantle a wheel clamp on his luxury car at a condominium complex in Bukit Gelugor. GEORGE TOWN, JAN 16 — A man with a “Datuk Seri” title who surrendered to the police today for allegedly assaulting a security guard with a bolt cutter has been arrested pending investigations.

Northeast district police chief ACP Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said they will detain the 50-year-old man for up to 24 hours to assist in investigations into the alleged assault that was captured on video and shared on social media.

“We can hold him for 24 hours after he was arrested at 11am today for investigations into the case, so we have not remanded him yet,” Mior told reporters today.

A short 40-second video of the assault was spread on social media recently, featuring a man using a bolt cutter to dismantle a wheel clamp on his white luxury car at a condominium complex in Bukit Gelugor.

It showed the man trying unsuccessfully trying to open the clamp but when he noticed the person taking the video on his smartphone, he approached the person and there was a scuffle before the video was cut off.

The person who took the video is believed to be the condominium security guard and he had immediately lodged a police report over the incident, alleging that the Datuk Seri had assaulted him.

According to Mior, the suspect had allegedly assaulted the security guard using the bolt cutter, kicked and punched him.

It is believed that the security guard sustained injuries to his head, left hand, neck and waist and he had sought treatment for the injuries at the Penang Hospital.

Mior confirmed that the 43-year-old security guard had lodged a police report on the same day of the incident, on January 14, at about 7.40pm. The incident happened at about 4pm.

“We will investigate the case under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons,” he said.