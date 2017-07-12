Datuk Seri detained for allegedly cussing out police officer

The 45-year-old man who holds the ‘Datuk Seri’ title was detained for allegedly hurling offensive remarks at a traffic police officer this morning. — AFP file picKUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — A man with an honorific title was detained for allegedly hurling offensive remarks to a traffic police officer of the Traffic Police Enforcement and Investigation Department (JSPT), here early this morning.

Dang Wangi police chief ACP Mohd Sukri Kaman said in the 2.20am incident, the 45-year-old man who holds the ‘Datuk Seri’ title went to JSPT to complain about the arrest of his friend who was believed to be driving under the influence of alcohol.

“The suspect who is also a businessman prevented the public servant from carrying his duty and hurled offensive remarks,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Sukri said the suspect has been remanded a day for further investigation. — Bernama