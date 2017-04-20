Last updated Thursday, April 20, 2017 1:48 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

‘Datuk Seri’, 22 others changed with becoming members of organised criminal group

Thursday April 20, 2017
01:26 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Can you guess what both men and women think is the ideal bust size?The Edit: Can you guess what both men and women think is the ideal bust size?

The Edit: Singer Natalie Imbruglia talks comebacks and touringThe Edit: Singer Natalie Imbruglia talks comebacks and touring

US man dies ‘peacefully’ after told Trump was impeachedUS man dies ‘peacefully’ after told Trump was impeached

Pregnant Williams may be forced to skip Wimbledon, experts sayPregnant Williams may be forced to skip Wimbledon, experts say

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 ― A total of 22 men, including one with a “Datuk Seri” title, pleaded not guilty in the High Court here today to a charge of becoming members  of an organised criminal group known as “Geng 24 Pulau Pinang”.

They are Datuk Seri Ng Chian Sia, 55; Teh Swee Chin, 31;  Bee Hooi Siang, 44; Eee Ching Hock, 47; Jeremy Cheng Yee Fun, 34; Mah Chee Seng, 46; Yeoh Kah Man, 26; Goh Chun Shien, 36; Ng Ah Boey, 37; Yeoh Choon Hin, 37, and Teng Kok Haw, 26 .

Others are Lim Leong Huat, 27; Chee Chia Heng, 32; Song Wai Hon, 33; Teoh Jong Yow, 36; Yeoh Choon Hong, 45; Lee Chew Hong, 40; Tan Soo Ching, 36; Teh Hang Beng, 38; Tang Soon Poh, 24; Teoh Chin Yeow, 24, and Teng Kok Loon, 29.

All of them, who were in hand-cuffs, made the plea after the charge was read out to them separately in Mandarin before Judicial Commissioner Ab Karim Ab Rahman.

They were charged with becoming members of the organised criminal group in the Timur Laut district between January 1, 2015 and January 29 this year.

 The charge, under Section 130V(1) of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years, if found guilty.

However, they were not allowed bail as the offence is under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012, and not bailable.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutors  Mohd Izhanudin Alias and Muhammad Fadzlan Mohd Noor.

Lawyers Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah represented Chian Sia, while Ashok Athimulan and Datuk Michael K.L Chee  represented Choon Hin.

Athimulan also represented Choon Hong , while the other accused were represented by lawyer Datuk Datuk Ranjit Singh Dhillon.

The court set May 4 for mention. ― Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline