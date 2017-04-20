‘Datuk Seri’, 22 others changed with becoming members of organised criminal group

KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 ― A total of 22 men, including one with a “Datuk Seri” title, pleaded not guilty in the High Court here today to a charge of becoming members of an organised criminal group known as “Geng 24 Pulau Pinang”.

They are Datuk Seri Ng Chian Sia, 55; Teh Swee Chin, 31; Bee Hooi Siang, 44; Eee Ching Hock, 47; Jeremy Cheng Yee Fun, 34; Mah Chee Seng, 46; Yeoh Kah Man, 26; Goh Chun Shien, 36; Ng Ah Boey, 37; Yeoh Choon Hin, 37, and Teng Kok Haw, 26 .

Others are Lim Leong Huat, 27; Chee Chia Heng, 32; Song Wai Hon, 33; Teoh Jong Yow, 36; Yeoh Choon Hong, 45; Lee Chew Hong, 40; Tan Soo Ching, 36; Teh Hang Beng, 38; Tang Soon Poh, 24; Teoh Chin Yeow, 24, and Teng Kok Loon, 29.

All of them, who were in hand-cuffs, made the plea after the charge was read out to them separately in Mandarin before Judicial Commissioner Ab Karim Ab Rahman.

They were charged with becoming members of the organised criminal group in the Timur Laut district between January 1, 2015 and January 29 this year.

The charge, under Section 130V(1) of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years, if found guilty.

However, they were not allowed bail as the offence is under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012, and not bailable.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutors Mohd Izhanudin Alias and Muhammad Fadzlan Mohd Noor.

Lawyers Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah represented Chian Sia, while Ashok Athimulan and Datuk Michael K.L Chee represented Choon Hin.

Athimulan also represented Choon Hong , while the other accused were represented by lawyer Datuk Datuk Ranjit Singh Dhillon.

The court set May 4 for mention. ― Bernama