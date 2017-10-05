Datuk pleads not guilty to raping a minor

MIRI, Oct 15 — An 82-year-old prominent businessman in the oil and gas industry here has pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court to two charges of raping an underage girl in two separate locations in Miri City.

For the first offence Datuk Ibrahim Ahmad Darvesh Mohd Deen or better known as Ibrahim Din was accused of raping a 12-year-old girl in a room at a budget hotel located at Taman Jade Manis here on Aug 31, 2017 at 12.40am.

He was charged under section 376 (2)(D) of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum jail term of 30 years and whipping upon conviction.

For the second offence, the accused was accused of raping the same victim in a room at a budget hotel in Jalan Masjid here on Sept 11, 2017 at 8pm.

The accused was charged under section 376(1) of the same code that provides an imprisonment up to 20 years and whipping upon conviction.

The accused appeared calm when the two charges were read before Session Court judge Steve Ritikos.

Ritikos then fixed Oct 19 as case management while March 5 to 9 next year for the trial of the case.

He also allowed the accused to be released on RM15,000 bail with two local sureties.

Deputy public prosecutor Wan Mohd Izzat Wan Abdullah appeared for the prosecution while the accused was represented by counsel Ranbir Singh. — Bernama