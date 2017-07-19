Datuk Ishak Ismail ― A leader with people’s interests at heart

During state assembly sittings, the late Datuk Ishak Ismail’s participation in the debate would be much awaited, as he would always interspersed his speech with jokes which sometimes helped to break the boredom of the lengthy meeting. — Reuters picSEREMBAN, July 19 ― Lenggeng Assemblyman Datuk Ishak Ismail, who died of a heart attack last night, was a leader with the people’s interests at heart and despite his serious look, was a fun person who liked to make jokes.

During state assembly sitting, his participation in the debate would be much awaited, especially by media members, as he would always interspersed his speech with jokes which sometimes helped to break the boredom of the lengthy meeting.

A recording of his speech during the Umno general assembly in 2009 sold like hot cakes, with nearly 1,000 VCDs sold.

Ishak was born on July 17, 1951 in Kampong Pantai, Seremban and served as Lenggeng Assemblyman for four terms since 1995.

He leaves wife, Datin Norimah Ujang, and the couple has four children.

Ishak received his early educated at Sekolah Kebangsaan Pantai, Seremban, and then to Sekolah Tuanku Abdul Rahman, Ipoh, Perak , for his secondary education before pursuing studies in Building Surveying at the Liverpool Polytechnic, England.

He started his career as a registered building surveyor and then as Branch Manage/Technical Manager, Malaysia Building Society Berhad, in Melaka between 1984-1989 before heading the company’s Property management Service Department for two years since 1989.

Ishak had also served as Inno-Pacific Holdings chairman in 1993.

Among his political posts were Mantin Umno Youth leader (1983-1984), Negri Sembilan Umno Youth treasurer (1984-1987), Negri Sembilan Umno Youth leader (1988-1990), Seremban Umno leader (1988).

Ishak died at about 11.25pm yesterday at the Tengku Ampuan Najihah Hospital in Kuala Pilah.

He was buried at the Pantai Muslim Cemetery in Seremban. ― Bernama