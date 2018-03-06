Datuk in Penang undersea tunnel probe released on RM370,000 bail

MACC has frozen four bank accounts of the suspect's company containing RM3.6 million and seized four vehicles. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa PUTRAJAYA, March 6 — A businessman who was remanded to assist the probe into an alleged RM3 million bribe related to the RM6.3 million undersea tunnel project in Penang, was today released by the magistrate’s court on RM370,000 bail.

The man, a ‘Datuk’ aged 64, was detained at a location in the city at 3.30pm on March 2 and remanded on March 3 for four days. He was the second individual to be detained in the case involving bribery to induce the authorities to close the investigation into the mega project.

On Feb 27, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) detained another businessman, a ‘Datuk Seri’ on suspicion of receiving a RM19 million bribe as an inducement to close investigations into the project.

MACC has also frozen four bank accounts of the suspect’s company containing RM3.6 million and seized four vehicles, a Toyota Vellfire, Mercedes Benz, Land Rover and Hyundai Starex worth about RM1.3 million.

The businessman aged 37 is still under remand till March 10. — Bernama