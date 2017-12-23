‘Datuk from Pahang’ nabbed after confessing he was high

Police arrested a man who falsely claimed that he was a ‘Datuk’ and also confessed that he was high on drugs. — AFP file picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — Police arrested a man claiming to be a man with the “Datuk” title last night, after he confessed to officers that he was high on drugs.

The Star Online quoted Kuala Lumpur traffic deputy chief Supt Ahmad Adnan Basri explaining that the suspect was stopped during a traffic operation at around 11pm yesterday.

“He created a ruckus, questioning why he was stopped and claimed to have a datukship from Pahang,” Ahmad was quoted saying.

He later admitted that he was high on drugs, after the police officers noticed that he seemed to be in a daze.

“He admitted to have taken an illegal substance. A urine test conducted on him at the Dang Wangi police headquarters was positive for metamphetamine,” said Ahmad.

The police also explained that after checking, they had found that the suspect was lying about holding a datukship.