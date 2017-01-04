Datuk denies involvement in Bill Kayong’s murder

PKR secretary Bill Kayong was murdered at the traffic light intersection near E-Mart Supermarket in Jalan Kuala Baram bypass on June 21, 2016. ― Picture taken from Bill Kayong's Facebook pageMIRI, Jan 4 ― A local businessman pleaded not guilty at the High Court here today to a charge of abetment in the murder of PKR secretary Bill Kayong.

Datuk Stephen Lee Chee Kiang, 45, is accused of committing the offence with three others at the traffic light intersection near E-Mart Supermarket in Jalan Kuala Baram bypass around 8.20am on June 21, 2016.

Judicial Commissioner Dr Alwi Abdul Wahab fixed Jan 9 for remention after the accused's counsel David Chua informed the court that another of Lee's lawyer Orlando Chua was still on medical leave overseas and expected only to return to the country next week.

Lee is charged under Section 109 of the Penal Code read together with Section 302 of the Penal code, which carries the mandatory death sentence on conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Noor Fadzila Ishak appeared for the prosecution.

Lee will be tried together with the three accused who were brought to the High Court here today.

On November 25, Lee's personal assistant Chin Wui Ching, 50, and pub owner Lie Chang Loon, 37, claimed trial to abetting bouncer Mohamad Fitri Pauzi, 29, in murdering Bill, whose Muslim name was Mohd Hasbie Abdullah.

They allegedly committed the offence at the same place, time and date, under Section 109 read together with Section 302 of the Penal Code.

First accused Mohamad Fitri also pleaded not guilty on November 25 to killing Bill at the same place, time and date, as charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code which carries the mandatory death sentence. ― Bernama