Datuk among 35 nabbed in bust targeting illegal money-lending syndicates

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 ― A man with ‘Datuk’ title is among 35 individuals detained in operations codenamed ‘Op Vulture’ to curb illegal money-lending syndicate or Ah Long in a four-day operation around Kuala Lumpur, Johor, Melaka and Kedah ended today.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crimes Investigation Department (Operations and Intelligence) deputy director SAC Mohd Sakri Arifin said the 40-year-old man was believed to be the leader of the syndicate which had been active in illegal money-lending and non-existent loans.

A total of 26 men and eight women, all locals, aged 15 to 40 years, believed to be members of the syndicate were also arrested in the operations, he said.

“Based on the operations conducted, police are confident to have foiled two ‘Ah Long’ syndicates, believed to be active since 2015. A total of 23 police reports have been lodged against them involving non-existent loans of more than RM1.6 million,” he told a press conference here today.

Mohd Sakri said the syndicate was believed to have lured customers by advertising on social media and pamphlets distributed in residential and business areas.

He said borrowers would be charged with high interest rate of between 10 and 15 per cent, as well as a new loan offer to settle the existing loans.

“They also act violently by making threats and spraying paints if the victim fails to pay,” said Mohd Sakri.

Mohd Sakri said the police also seized various items including 34 ATM cards, four bank account books and 70 mobile phones during the operations. ― Bernama