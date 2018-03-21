Datin who abused maid, bailor go missing

Selangor prosecution head Muhamad Iskandar Ahmad speaks to reporters at the Shah Alam High Court March 21, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz HazimSHAH ALAM, March 21 — Prosecutors were unable to locate Datin Rozita Mohamad Ali whose sentence they are appealing or the person who acted as her surety, the High Court was told today.

Selangor prosecution head Muhamad Iskandar Ahmad said he and his team went to two homes listed to Rozita, 44, in Petaling Jaya, Selangor and Melaka, and found both vacant.

“We also went to (the) address of the bailor.

“First there were problems and then we entered the home, and the bailor’s home was empty,” Iskandar told the judge hearing the appeal against Rozita’s non-custodial sentence for causing grievous harm to an Indonesian domestic worker using a weapon.

He added that his team also went twice to the bailor’s home.

MORE TO COME