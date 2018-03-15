‘Datin’ in maid abuse case that went viral placed on good behaviour bond

An Indonesian maid was found bleeding and unconscious beside a drain in Mutiara Damansara December 21, 2016. — Picture via Facebook/Putera KaryaPETALING JAYA, March 15 — The Sessions Court here today ordered a housewife with a “Datin” title to be placed on a good behaviour bond for five years with surety of RM20,00 for causing grievous hurt on an Indonesian domestic maid.

Judge Mohammed Mokhzani Mokhtar meted out the punishment on Rozita Mohamad Ali after the woman pleaded guilty to an amended charge with causing grievous hurt on the maid today.

Rozita, 44, was charged with voluntarily causing grievous hurt on Suyanti Sutrinso, 19, with, among others, a knife, a floor mop, umbrella, iron rod and cloth hanger.

The offence was committed at a house in Jalan PJU 7/30, Mutiara Damansara here between 7am and noon on June 21, 2016.

When handing down the sentence, Mohammed Mokhzani said it did not mean that the accused had been freed because if she was found involved in criminal activities, she could be charged again over the same case and sentenced to imprisonment.

The case drew public interest after a video of a woman (victim), who was seriously injured and lying near a drain in a housing area in Mutiara Damansara went viral on the social media.

Rozita was charged under Section 326 of the Penal Code, which provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years and fine, if found guilty.

Deputy public prosecutor VV Suloshani, who prosecuted, said the case was covered by the international media and a video on the case went viral on the social media.

“This resulted in the country’s image to be tarnished, and it also affected the good relations between Indonesia and Malaysia.

“Apart from that, this case is among nine most tragic cases involving maid abuse in the country,” she said.

Lawyer Datuk Rosal Azimin Ahmad, represented Rozita, who changed her plea to guilty after the prosecution called 10 witnesses, including the victim, doctors who treated the maid and a Nepalese security guard.

In asking for his client to be placed on a good behaviour bond, Rosal Azimin said Rozita regretted her action. — Bernama