Datin claims trial to attempted murder of Indonesian teen maid

An Indonesian maid was found bleeding and unconscious beside a drain in Mutiara Damansara December 21, 2016. — Picture via Facebook/Putera KaryaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 ― Datin Rozita Mohamad Ali was charged today with attempting to murder her 19-year-old Indonesian maid at her home in Mutiara Damansara, Selangor last week.

Local dailies The New Straits Times and The Star reported on their websites that the titled 43-year-old was accused of using a kitchen knife, a clothes hanger, mop handle and umbrella to hurt Suyanti Sutrinso between 7am and 12pm on December 21.

The young maid also reportedly suffered broken bones as well as multiple injuries to her scalp, eyes, hands and feet and internal organs.

Rozita pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court in Petaling Jaya when the charge was read out in front of judge Mohamad Kamil Nizam.

Rozita could be sentenced to a 20 years in prison or a lifetime, or even the death sentence under Section 307 of the Penal Code if found guilty.

Her lawyer Rosal Azimin Ahmad asked the court to release his client on RM5,000 bail, citing that she was unemployed and had asthma, The Star Online reported.

However, the court set bail at RM20,000 bail with one surety, and ordering Rozita to surrender her passport until the trial ends.

She was also ordered to report to the nearest police station once a month and barred from approaching Suyanti during the course of the trial, The New Straits Times Online reported.

The court has scheduled February 7 next year for her case to be mentioned.

Suyanti’s plight came to light last Wednesday after she was found heavily injured lying next to a drain in the neighbourhood by a security guard who alerted a resident.