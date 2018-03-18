DAP’s Chin Tong to contest Ayer Hitam seat in GE14

Johor DAP chief Liew Chin Tong (left) has been announced as Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) Ayer Hitam parliament candidate during DAP’s 52nd anniversary event held at the Ayer Hitam PH election centre in Bandar Baru in Ayer Hitam, March 18, 2018. — Picture by Ben TanAYER HITAM, March 18 — DAP’s Johor chairman and incumbent Kluang MP Liew Chin Tong will contest the Ayer Hitam parliamentary seat, following an official announcement made today.

The announcement was made by the party’s secretary-general Lim Guan Eng at DAP’s 52nd anniversary event held at the Ayer Hitam PH election centre in Bandar Baru here.

His candidacy was later endorsed by PH chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Liew has been tipped to contest for the Ayer Hitam seat ever since DAP took back the parliamentary seat from PH ally Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) last month.

More than 1,000 people turned up for the event that started as early as 10am.

Present at the event was DAP national chairman Tan Kok Wai, deputy chairman Gobind Singh Deo and the party’s parliamentary leader Lim Kit Siang.

The Opposition coalition’s leadership was present with the coalition deputy president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Mohamad Sabu and Nurul Izzah Anwar.

DAP Johor’s state leaders, led by Liew, were also present. Incumbent DAP Damansara Utama assemblyman Yeo Bee Yin and Seputeh MP Teresa Kok were also present to lend her support together with state PH leaders from PPBM, PKR and Amanah.

MORE TO COME