DAP: Without ROS notice, CEC elections may be postponed

New portal Malaysiakini yesterday reported Teresa Kok saying that the RoS needed to see more documents for verification purpose before it will approve the requested date. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22— The DAP said today that it might postpone its September 10 party re-election if the Registrar of Societies (RoS) does not formally approve of the date.

Seputeh MP and DAP vice-president Teresa Kok said that the party was “eager” to get the matter over and done with but has to put it on hold pending the RoS’s written letter of approval.

“Yesterday, they said they will give DAP a letter in a day or two, so we wait, because we need time to send letters to all our delegates.

“We are eager to have party election in September 10, but we have to wait for the letter today or tomorrow, or we will have to postpone,” Kok said in a press conference at the party’s headquarters here.

The DAP was ordered to hold fresh elections for its CEC after the RoS ruled its previous September 29, 2013 re-election invalid, purportedly for failing to follow the delegates list for an earlier polls in December 2012 that was also deemed invalid due to a tabulation error.

New portal Malaysiakini yesterday reported Kok saying that the RoS needed to see more documents for verification purpose before it will approve the requested date.

She was reported to have met with RoS director-general Datuk Mohammad Razin Abdullah yesterday morning, on the party’s central executive committee (CEC) re-election.

According to the news portal, the RoS is checking on DAP’s delegates list and records of two DAP branches.