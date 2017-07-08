DAP wants to see RoS over re-election order

DAP’s secretary-general, Lim Guan Eng (seated second from the right) holds a press conference at the DAP headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, July 8, 2017. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — DAP will seek a meeting with the Registrar of Societies (RoS) to clarify the latter’s reported directive for the party to hold a fresh election of its leadership.

Party secretary-general Lim Guan Eng told reporters during a press conference here that DAP will also wait for formal notification from the agency before arranging the meeting.

He said DAP has not received an official letter from the RoS with the order for it to hold the election, which was announced in a press statement yesterday.

Lim also said the party was “shocked” that the issue was resurfacing four years after the disputed 2012 election, and claimed that RoS action was politically motivated.

"Making this statement after four years (since the issue was last raised) is an attempt to cripple party administration and jeopardise our preparation for the 14th general elections," Lim said.

DAP previously held a re-election in September 2013 after ROS ruled its 2012 party polls as invalid due to a tabulation error.

However, ROS has not ruled on the validity of the re-election for four years, until its statement yesterday urging yet another re-election.

"As far as we are concerned the issue of fresh elections do not arise," Lim said.

"But we are prepared to sit down and discuss this matter with ROS," he added.