DAP wants minister charged with ‘fake news’ over claim Kit Siang is Pakatan’s PM pick

By Opalyn Mok

Wednesday April 4, 2018
02:53 PM GMT+8

Guan Eng called for Hamzah to be charged under the newly passed anti-fake news law. — Picture by Sayuti ZainudinGuan Eng called for Hamzah to be charged under the newly passed anti-fake news law. — Picture by Sayuti ZainudinGEORGE TOWN, April 4 — Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng said Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin should be charged under the newly passed anti-fake news law for claiming DAP’s Lim Kit Siang is Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) choice for prime minister.

The DAP secretary-general said the domestic trade, cooperatives and consumerism minister was lying when he alleged so.

“PH has already announced the prime minister candidate is Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed and the deputy prime minister is Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and this minister is clearly spreading lies,” he said in a press conference at his office here.

He was referring to an article quoting Hamzah published in the New Straits Times (NST) with the headline “PH’s choice for PM is Kit Siang”.

“This is fake news. He can be charged for this. Will NST be charged?” he asked.

Lim claimed the Barisan Nasional administration tabled the recently-passed Anti-Fake News Bill to silence dissent, but the law would not stop the coalition’s leaders from spreading false news about PH.

