DAP Wanita condemns sexual attacks against women amid spotlight on party aide

The 21-year-old college student recounted the incident in between tears and hoped the police will take the case seriously so that it won't happen to others. ― Picture by KE OoiKUALA LUMPUR, July 18 ― DAP Wanita today condemned all sexual attacks against women “irrespective of the suspect” as a male party aide is to face prosecution for allegedly molesting a college student.

The wing’s international secretary Sangeet Kaur Deo commended the 21-year-old purported victim for speaking out, as well as the authorities for their handling of the case.

“DAP Wanita states unequivocally that it condemns any form of sexual attacks on women, irrespective of who the suspect may be,” Sangeet said in a statement.

“We laud the authorities in having dealt with the matter professionally and expeditiously. We also commend the victim in this case for having reported the case and hope that this will be an example to others to speak up,” she added.

Sangeet also hoped that the law “will take its course” and a just decision will be reached on the matter.

A college student who worked as a part-time waitress at a pub had claimed to have been sexually assaulted by an aide to a Penang assemblyman on July 6 while escorting him to his car in George Town.

The 50-year-old man is set to be charged at the Magistrate’s Court today, under Section 354 of the Penal Code, for the use of criminal force to a person with the intent to outrage modesty.